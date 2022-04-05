Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.25 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of TPZEF stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

