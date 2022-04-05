TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Lowered to $82.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TJX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.05.

Shares of TJX opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average is $68.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,063,371 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $64,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 215,901 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

