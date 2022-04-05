Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

TSBK opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.22. Timberland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.76.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter.

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp (Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

