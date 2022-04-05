Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TDW opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $899.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Tidewater has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.33. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Flat Footed LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,930,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at $3,489,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 472,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 139,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

