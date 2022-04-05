Thomas Tull Acquires 68,300 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 68,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,453.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Thomas Tull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Thomas Tull purchased 10,850 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $248,682.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Tull purchased 253,637 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $5,009,330.75.

NYSE FIGS traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $22.52. 73,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in FIGS by 1,267.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,244 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth $73,116,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FIGS by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,324 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $77,927,000. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price target on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

