Thomas Tull Acquires 68,300 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 68,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,453.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Thomas Tull also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Thomas Tull purchased 10,850 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $248,682.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Tull purchased 253,637 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $5,009,330.75.
NYSE FIGS traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $22.52. 73,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $50.40.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in FIGS by 1,267.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,244 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth $73,116,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FIGS by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,324 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $77,927,000. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price target on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
