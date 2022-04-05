THG (LON:THG) Price Target Cut to GBX 150

THG (LON:THG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 440 ($5.77) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 217 ($2.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.18) price objective on shares of THG in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.56) price objective on shares of THG in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, THG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 485.40 ($6.37).

LON:THG opened at GBX 97.86 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 227.90. THG has a twelve month low of GBX 70.49 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 717.50 ($9.41).

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

