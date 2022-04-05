TheStreet Upgrades XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) to B

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XOMA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.08 million, a PE ratio of 184.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.19.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 14.57%.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $33,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,569. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in XOMA by 78.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 22.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XOMA by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 222.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile (Get Rating)

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.