Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ (THRX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of THRX stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $89,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 111,896 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,115,603.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 149,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,130.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRX. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

