Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of THRX opened at $12.95 on Friday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 17,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,327.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 111,896 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,115,603.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 149,237 shares of company stock worth $1,483,130 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

