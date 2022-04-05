Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NASDAQ THRX opened at $12.95 on Friday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Theseus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 11,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $114,864.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 17,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,327.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 149,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,130 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

