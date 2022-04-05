The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 40.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.85.

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,293. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

Wendy’s Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.