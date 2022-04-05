The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.54

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and traded as low as $11.03. The Weir Group shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 17,506 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.20) to GBX 2,160 ($28.33) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.38) to GBX 2,190 ($28.72) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,628.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

