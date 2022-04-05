The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,778 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

PG stock opened at $154.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

