The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 66,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,416,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.87. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

