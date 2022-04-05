The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.65

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and traded as high as $20.16. The India Fund shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 99,501 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd.
About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The India Fund (IFN)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.