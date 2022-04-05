The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.65

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and traded as high as $20.16. The India Fund shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 99,501 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The India Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,968,000 after acquiring an additional 29,623 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,197,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,748,000 after purchasing an additional 28,327 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The India Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

