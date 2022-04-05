The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,054,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 37,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $305.58 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.40 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $315.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

