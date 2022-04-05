The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Decreased by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,807 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 2.5% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

HD opened at $305.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $315.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.40 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

