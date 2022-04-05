The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€127.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($151.65) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($130.77) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €119.97 ($131.83).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €111.20 ($122.20) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €104.53 and its 200 day moving average is €115.75. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($80.75).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

