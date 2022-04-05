The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $63.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

BHF stock opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,153,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

