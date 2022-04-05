The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €21.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($23.08) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.08) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.22) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($25.27) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grand City Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.23 ($25.53).

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €18.30 ($20.11) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €19.19 and a 200-day moving average of €20.65. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($22.13).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

