The Force Protocol Price Tops $0.0238 on Exchanges (FOR)

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00012326 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.08 or 0.00245928 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

