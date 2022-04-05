The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Trading Down 5% on Insider Selling

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $88.77 and last traded at $89.50. Approximately 8,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 222,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.23.

Specifically, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $380,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $867,955. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

