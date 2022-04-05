The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TCS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

TCS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.32. 3,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.26.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 24,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $198,980.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 162,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Container Store Group (Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Container Store Group (TCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.