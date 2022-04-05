The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,516 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Boeing worth $67,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.4% during the third quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,799,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,186,511. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $260.48. The firm has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.85.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.