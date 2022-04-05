The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $27.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $17.48 on Friday. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 12.63.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Beauty Health will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

