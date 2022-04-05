Tezos Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00008388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $3.48 billion and $118.81 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.00249390 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 911,710,207 coins and its circulating supply is 890,031,037 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

