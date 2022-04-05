Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 28,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 379,462 shares.The stock last traded at $36.38 and had previously closed at $37.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after purchasing an additional 47,621 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Textainer Group by 1,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,490 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Textainer Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,479,000 after acquiring an additional 89,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Textainer Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Textainer Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 200,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

