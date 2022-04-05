Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 825,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 8,332,271 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.89.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,109,000 after buying an additional 13,474,099 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,558,000 after buying an additional 3,210,560 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 65.7% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,366,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,434,000 after buying an additional 2,919,985 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,170,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,053,000 after buying an additional 2,620,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,273,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,240,000 after buying an additional 1,743,292 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

