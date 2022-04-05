Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Raised by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,921 shares of company stock worth $62,411,803. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $942.74.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $46.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1,099.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,091,720. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 232.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $905.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $960.76. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

