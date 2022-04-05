Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 127,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,810,545 shares.The stock last traded at $17.97 and had previously closed at $18.18.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 728,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tenneco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 117,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Tenneco by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.
About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.
