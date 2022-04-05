Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 127,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,810,545 shares.The stock last traded at $17.97 and had previously closed at $18.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Tenneco alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 728,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tenneco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 117,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Tenneco by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.