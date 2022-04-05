Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Increased to €8.80 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from €8.20 ($9.01) to €8.80 ($9.67) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.76.

Shares of TS stock opened at $30.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $31.49.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenaris will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 14.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 4.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

