Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Downgraded to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

Shares of TNABY stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.