Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Downgraded to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup cut Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of TNABY stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $10.42.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
