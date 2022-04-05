Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 260,953 shares.The stock last traded at $5.07 and had previously closed at $5.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.0362 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,124,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 587,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,465,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after acquiring an additional 186,930 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 158,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.