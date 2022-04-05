Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 260,953 shares.The stock last traded at $5.07 and had previously closed at $5.10.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.0362 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.
About Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
