Telos Reaches Market Capitalization of $244.70 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Telos has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Telos coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001977 BTC on popular exchanges. Telos has a total market cap of $244.70 million and $3.60 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos Coin Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

