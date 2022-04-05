Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,454 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

NCLH stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. 28,756,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,773,439. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $33.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

