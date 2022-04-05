Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

NVDA traded down $14.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.31. 43,555,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,809,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

