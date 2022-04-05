Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 11,145 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,880,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,658. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.83.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

