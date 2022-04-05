Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Viper Energy Partners worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNOM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 237,242 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 165.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 112,340 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,111,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after acquiring an additional 73,706 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,202,425 shares of company stock valued at $58,002,879. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VNOM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,516. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.03%.

VNOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

