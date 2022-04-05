Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.79. 1,817,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,764. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $287.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.41.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.22.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

