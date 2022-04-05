Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,108,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total transaction of $33,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $762.40. 310,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $708.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $765.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.62, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $662.26 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

