Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 32,486 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises 1.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,135,000 after buying an additional 107,392 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $286,664,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $225,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,479,840 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.48. 1,840,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.29. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.51.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.37.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

