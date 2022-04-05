Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $78.43. 6,955,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,705,143. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average of $83.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

