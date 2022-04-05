Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSHA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.
NASDAQ TSHA opened at $6.77 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $260.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
