Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSHA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $6.77 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $260.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

