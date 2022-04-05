Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Insider Warren Tucker Sells 4,321 Shares

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) insider Warren Tucker sold 4,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 731 ($9.59), for a total transaction of £31,586.51 ($41,424.93).

LON:TATE opened at GBX 737.80 ($9.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.66. Tate & Lyle plc has a one year low of GBX 624.40 ($8.19) and a one year high of GBX 821.20 ($10.77). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 725.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 692.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

TATE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($12.20) to GBX 940 ($12.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.26) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

