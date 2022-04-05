TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) were down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.88 and last traded at $38.89. Approximately 6,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 551,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TASK shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TaskUs by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

