Tanzanian Gold (TRX) vs. Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) is one of 106 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Tanzanian Gold to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tanzanian Gold N/A -$4.00 million -15.33 Tanzanian Gold Competitors $1.66 billion $134.50 million -8.89

Tanzanian Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tanzanian Gold. Tanzanian Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Tanzanian Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanzanian Gold’s competitors have a beta of 1.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanzanian Gold N/A -13.38% -10.98% Tanzanian Gold Competitors -76.28% 3.56% 1.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tanzanian Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanzanian Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Tanzanian Gold Competitors 868 3670 3968 113 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 26.71%. Given Tanzanian Gold’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tanzanian Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Tanzanian Gold competitors beat Tanzanian Gold on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania. The Buckreef Project comprises over four prospects, namely Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo and Eastern Porphyry. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

