Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Receives $34.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.
TCMD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tactile Systems Technology (Get Rating)
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.