SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Trading Up 0.3%

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) was up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 29,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 84,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 20.0% in the third quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP grew its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

