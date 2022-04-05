Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) to post $11.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.16 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. Sutro Biopharma reported sales of $14.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $45.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $84.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.30 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $85.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 170.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STRO shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In related news, CEO William J. Newell acquired 10,000 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter worth $358,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 46.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 336,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 43,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRO traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,104. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

