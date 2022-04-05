Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Suruga Bank stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. Suruga Bank has a fifty-two week low of $35.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90.
Suruga Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
